Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Holding In Telus (TU) Was Boosted; As Taubman Ctrs (TCO) Market Value Declined, Holder Honeywell International Cut by $348,000 Its Position

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (TCO) by 23.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.89% . The institutional investor held 29,070 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, down from 37,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Taubman Ctrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $41.45. About 389,060 shares traded. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 33.86% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 08/05/2018 – LITT REITERATES NEED FOR CHANGE AT TAUBMAN IN LETTER TODAY; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC TCO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.72 TO $3.86 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 17/05/2018 – ISS Supports Activist’s Nomination for Taubman Centers Board; 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers 1Q EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Taubman Centers Shareholders; 20/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS HLDR LAND & BUILDINGS FILES PROXY FOR BD SLATE; 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers 1Q FFO 88c/Shr; 18/05/2018 – ISS Again Supports Land & Buildings’ Case for Change at Taubman; 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS ISS RECOMMENDS TAUBMAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ELECTION OF JONATHAN LITT AT UPCOMING ANNUAL MEETING; 21/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS NOMINATES DIRECTOR TO TAUBMAN CENTERS BOARD

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 36.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 27,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 101,439 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76 million, up from 74,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.43. About 320,536 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 40,185 shares to 567,737 shares, valued at $39.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 22,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,052 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

More notable recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Big Telecom Stocks: Which Is the Best Buy Today? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 14, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Stocks to Load Up on Today â€” and Get Rich on Tomorrow – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “TELUS investing $16 billion in Alberta, connecting more homes and businesses to fibre and preparing for the future of 5G – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stocks for New TFSA Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Analysts await Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 11.88% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.01 per share. TCO’s profit will be $54.47 million for 11.64 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Taubman Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.32% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $195,550 activity.

More notable recent Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Litt keeps up pressure on Taubman Centers – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How To Look At Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Taubman Centers Has No Margin Of Safety – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2018. More interesting news about Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley: Taubman Could Be More Attractive M&A Candidate Than Macerich – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla Is Completely Out of Control – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold TCO shares while 66 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 55.72 million shares or 1.58% less from 56.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Management accumulated 1.02 million shares. Numerixs stated it has 2,100 shares. 48,581 are owned by Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company. Land & Buildings Invest Ltd Llc holds 11.27% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. Ellington Group Llc holds 18,700 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 142,494 shares stake. Skba Capital Management Lc holds 227,800 shares. 16,385 are held by Walleye Trading Ltd. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested 0.02% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Signaturefd Limited Com accumulated 113 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) or 29,747 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 21,129 shares. Profund Advisors Lc reported 9,182 shares. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 272,940 shares.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $257.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 10,025 shares to 75,578 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.