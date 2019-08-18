Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Increased Stake in Nrg Energy (NRG); As Rogers (ROG) Share Value Declined, Eagle Boston Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 1082.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 649,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 709,635 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.15M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.97B market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.47. About 2.96M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Exits Position in NRG Energy; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Matthew Carter and Heather Cox to Join Board; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY – ON MARCH 22, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT WITH NRG, PROVIDING FOR DIRECT NEGOTIATION BY NRG WITH THIRD-PARTY PURCHASER OF CANAL 3; 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 29.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 7,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 19,249 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, down from 27,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.52% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $136.78. About 126,346 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Communication Mn holds 0.01% or 861,389 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Com Of America invested in 811 shares. Whittier Trust Co holds 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 17 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.02 million shares. Whitebox Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 27,119 shares. Landscape Mngmt Lc owns 11,008 shares. 282,338 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Management Lp. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation accumulated 209,433 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 1.91M shares. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 204,496 shares. Kbc Nv has invested 0.13% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Creative Planning accumulated 8,095 shares or 0% of the stock. Farmers & Merchants invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 121,516 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $33.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 69,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,427 shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).