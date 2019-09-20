Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Boosted Holding in Enerplus (ERF) as Share Price Declined; As Range Resources (RRC) Stock Value Declined, Rockshelter Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 38.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 116,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 419,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 302,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.80% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $4.66. About 17.83 million shares traded or 40.17% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWENTY-SEVEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS A MAXIMUM FACILITY SIZE OF $4 BLN; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Range Resources ‘BB+’Rating; Outlook Stable; 13/04/2018 – Antipodes Adds Range Resources, Exits Michael Kors: 13F; 16/04/2018 – RANGE REPORTS CREDIT LINE RENEWAL & EXTENSION; 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – RANGE EXCEEDS PRODUCTION TARGET; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice Pres and COO Ray N. Walker; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY UP TO $4B; 23/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Range Resources: Broker repeats `buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 255.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 216,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 301,702 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27 million, up from 84,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 991,999 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 384,345 shares to 667,621 shares, valued at $19.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 34,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 512,331 shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

More notable recent Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This High-Yield Stock Could Have Big News This Week – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “51 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enerplus: Low Leverage And Free Cash Flow At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enerplus: A Compelling Opportunity At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enerplus: The Recent Weakness Is Unjustified – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Trump Feeds Oil Markets False Hope – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Range Resources Corp. (RRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Range Announces Asset Sales That Will Total $634 Million – GlobeNewswire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Outlook Is Bad News for Natural Gas Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About Range Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:RRC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00M and $291.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,488 shares to 42,427 shares, valued at $8.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Market Vectors Gold Miners E by 12,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,771 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).