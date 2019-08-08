Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Decreased Holding in Open Text (OTEX) by $2.18 Million as Shares Rose; As Now (DNOW) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Has Decreased by $715,000 Its Position

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 24.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 174,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, down from 229,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.27. About 213,697 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 57,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 500,664 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.22M, down from 558,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $38.45. About 96,697 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,363 shares to 28,523 shares, valued at $33.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 2.03 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold DNOW shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 116.23 million shares or 2.97% less from 119.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res stated it has 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 163,798 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Company owns 114,790 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12 shares. First Manhattan Communication stated it has 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Engineers Gate Manager LP invested 0.03% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.01% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). 148 are owned by Carroll Financial Associate. Arcadia Investment Mi has invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). 22,664 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 173,056 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 165,215 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 43,117 shares. Addison invested in 27,230 shares.