Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Lifted Its Enbridge (ENB) Holding by $12.57 Million as Market Value Rose; As Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Stock Price Rose, Weber Alan W Has Cut Position

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 40.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 349,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.67 million, up from 856,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.27. About 996,535 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO: SOME EXCEPTIONS TO STEEL TARIFFS SHOULD BE MADE; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF COMPLETED, ANTICIPATED TO HAVE NEUTRAL IMPACT ON CO’S THREE-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, WITH POTENTIAL FOR POSITIVE IMPACTS BEYOND 2020; 24/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Letter: Support Enbridge Line 3; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. does not expect a material consolidated financial impact as a result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Sees Revenue Growth Despite Rising Costs — Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Cut to Tender From Sector Perform by National Bank

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28M, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.12. About 454,533 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 12/04/2018 – Kratos Introduces New Spectral Services to Enhance Space Situational Awareness; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O – KRATOS ISSUES A STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS not getting its facts straight. We said executive mgmt owns nothing, and that’s exactly what the proxy says. The Board member is not a manger, and he has been selling #bearish; 16/03/2018 – Proud to be an American, but not proud that our financial system rewards incompetent mangers and companies like Kratos $KTOS that have a history of running afoul of the law @USArmy @GoArmy @usairforce @USAgov @USNavy; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Kratos; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Affirms Full Yr 2018 Fincl Guidance; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management guidance worth the paper it is written on. $1bn wasted on M&A promising 16% EBITDA margins, they now stand at 7%. #failure; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Rev $143M; 30/05/2018 – Kratos Successfully Demonstrates Unmatched Level of Capability with High Performance Unmanned Aerial System; 23/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $55 Million in Space and Satellite Communications Contract Awards

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 20,434 shares to 192,486 shares, valued at $39.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 138,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30M shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “OPEC Extends Production Cuts: Will They Help Enbridge Stock (TSX:ENB)? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 05, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Invest Like Kevin O’Leary by Doing This One Thing – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Enbridge – The Motley Fool” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Is About to Stomp on the Gas – Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 06/28/2019: ENB,ENB.TO,EQT,CHK,CNQ,CNQ.TO,DVN – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Inc Inc Ltd invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Eam Investors Limited Liability Corporation has 82,417 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr, Iowa-based fund reported 11,002 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank accumulated 0% or 12,954 shares. Numerixs Technologies owns 24,580 shares. Washington Trust Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Heartland reported 564,921 shares stake. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 25,848 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.02% or 57,763 shares in its portfolio. 25,480 were reported by Trexquant Investment Lp. 140,898 are owned by 1492 Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp. Alliancebernstein LP owns 88,200 shares. Granite Invest Ptnrs holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 1.39M shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 62,209 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 16,345 shares.