Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Lowered Stake in Pfizer (PFE) by $32.76 Million as Market Value Declined; As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Valuation Rose, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Lifted Position by $525,337

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 4,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 14,756 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 10,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $133.25. About 46.87M shares traded or 1019.27% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 99.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 779,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 5,716 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 785,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.84. About 52.49M shares traded or 120.63% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/05/2018 – US FDA ADDS MYLAN NV’S MYL.O EPIPEN PRODUCTS TO ITS DRUG SHORTAGE LIST DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS FROM CO TO 16 PRE-CLINICAL CAR T ASSETS LICENSED FROM CELLECTIS AND SERVIER; 21/03/2018 – GSK in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS FAVORABLE OUTCOME OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEET; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer blames sales miss on `customer buying patterns’; 11/03/2018 – Findings Released from Largest Real-World Data Analysis of Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation Patients Receiving Direct Oral; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Says It Doesn’t Need a Major Deal; Investors Unconvinced; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results From a Study of CHANTIX(R)/CHAMPIX(R) (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 11/03/2018 – PFE:ELIQUIS SHOWED LOWER STROKE RATE VS RIVAROXABAN, DABIGATRAN

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 32,333 shares to 68,400 shares, valued at $5.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 6,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,812 shares, and cut its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 349,282 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $43.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 5,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.