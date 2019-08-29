Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Increased Nice LTD (NICE) Position by $1.39 Million; As Capital One Financial (COF) Valuation Declined, Connable Office Lowered Its Holding

Connable Office Inc decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 40.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc sold 12,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,231 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 30,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $86.24. About 1.53M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Financial Corp. 1Q Rev $6.9B; 21/03/2018 – Fauna Inc. Grows Its Financial Services Reach with Strategic Investment from Capital One Growth Ventures; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS WILL NOT OBJECT TO REVISED CAPITAL PLAN SUBMITTED BY CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: Capital One’s Solid 1Q18 Results Aided by Moderating Asset Quality and Tax Reform; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $5,718 MLN VS $ 5,474 MLN; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 11,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 62,080 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, up from 50,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $153.64. About 106,809 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s “Autonomous Financial Crime Management” User Group to Address Paradigm Shift at Financial Institutions; 16/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone With RiverStar Improves Compliance and Reduces Training Costs and Errors for Appriss Safety; 26/04/2018 – NICE Tender Offer Valued at $2.70/Share; 17/04/2018 – Bright Pattern, Leading Provider of Omnichannel Cloud Contact Center Software, Integrates with NICE Workforce Optimization; 04/04/2018 – Global Consumer Electronics Powerhouse Moves Over 500 Agents to NICE inContact CXone; 15/05/2018 – NICE Introduces NEVA, The World’s First Robotic Virtual Attendant for Employees, Delivering Intelligent, Real-Time Support Across the Enterprise; 23/05/2018 – NICE EMEA Interactions 2018 to Present Breakthrough Insights on Smart Interactions in the Cloud Over Two Day Event; 11/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Re-Invents Financial Crime Analytics with Flexible Cloud-Enabled `Augmented Intelligence’; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NICE Recognizes 2019 PSAPs’ Finest Winners at APCO Conference for Contributions to Public Safety Communications – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Alloy Joins NICE Actimizeâ€™s X-Sight Marketplace, the Industryâ€™s First Financial Crime Management Ecosystem – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NICE Reports 31% Increase in Cloud Revenue and 11% Growth in Total Revenue for the Second Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “52 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 115,380 shares to 84,780 shares, valued at $711,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 17,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,462 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 7.54 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 32,210 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $77.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asml Holding Nv (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eurozone Etf (EZU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 4,931 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Lc invested in 213 shares. 38,985 are owned by Timber Creek Cap Limited Liability Com. Fil Ltd stated it has 35 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pggm Investments invested in 0.07% or 163,764 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 2,942 were reported by Sandy Spring Bancorporation. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va invested 0.11% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Principal Gp has 692,882 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 7 were reported by Advisory Alpha Llc. Cwm invested in 264 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel reported 82,629 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 134,848 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Johnson Financial Grp reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Capital One Finance Corporation; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm â€“ COF – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Capital One Earnings: COF Stock Gains as Card Loans Balance Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: UAA, PEP, NVTA – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Fool-Proof Formula For Free Credit Cards – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.