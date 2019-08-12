Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Position in Nice LTD (NICE) Has Boosted as Stock Price Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Athena Capital Advisors Has Lifted Holding

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,291 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 18,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE – IN 2017, CO DIRECTED SUPPLIERS TO REMOVE 10 SMELTERS AND REFINERS NOT WILLING TO PARTICIPATE IN, OR COMPLETE, THIRD PARTY AUDIT IN GIVEN TIMELINES; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 01/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: Apple expands downtown Seattle office; 23/03/2018 – Apple: U.S. iPhone Share Gains Could Boost Earnings — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – WISTRON TO INVEST $105 MLN TO MANUFACTURE SMARTPHONES, BIO-TECH DEVICES AT SITE; 09/05/2018 – The Silicon Valley venture capitalist says Apple is a massive generator of cash, but it’s probably slipping on the innovation side; 27/04/2018 – JF Larouche: Apple’s mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank analysis (AAPL); 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett Applauds Apple’s Share Buybacks — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Teachers want to have technology to deliver their lessons. Most all teachers want a level of coding for their classes. #RevolutionCHI; 23/04/2018 – Apple Hires Samsung Executive to Lead South Korea Business

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 11,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 62,080 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, up from 50,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $153.67. About 330,850 shares traded or 41.75% up from the average. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 05/04/2018 – NICE Enables Enterprises to Enter the Automation Economy Via First of its Kind ‘Robotic Process Automation for Dummies’ Book; 10/05/2018 – Israeli software provider Nice lifts profit forecast after strong start to 2018; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The Industry’s Largest Customer Experience; 08/03/2018 – CallVU Joins NICE inContact DEVone Program to Drive Contact Center Efficiency with Intelligent Self-Service Options; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement; 26/04/2018 – NICE To Acquire Mattersight, Bolstering its Leadership in Cloud Customer Service Analytics; 17/04/2018 – Bright Pattern, Leading Provider of Omnichannel Cloud Contact Center Software, Integrates with NICE Workforce Optimization; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – OFFER PRICE PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE $2.70; 26/04/2018 – NICE: Acquisition Is Expected to Be Non-Dilutive to Non-GAAP Earnings in 2018; 26/04/2018 – NICE Sees Acquisition Closing 2H 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Lawrence B has invested 4.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Augustine Asset Management invested in 7.64% or 60,580 shares. 144,831 were reported by Adell Harriman Carpenter. Aspen Investment reported 6,690 shares. Sage Fincl Grp Inc Inc holds 203 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Private Tru Na accumulated 71,676 shares. Nomura Holdings stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct owns 420,155 shares or 2.79% of their US portfolio. Peoples Fincl accumulated 21,315 shares. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv has invested 0.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 69,539 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsr owns 2.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 277,050 shares. Washington Company reported 284,001 shares stake. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 105,025 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Gabalex Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 8.23% or 150,000 shares.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 3,375 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 7,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,347 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).