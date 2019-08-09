Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Increased Enbridge (ENB) Holding by $12.57 Million; As Ally Financial (ALLY) Stock Price Rose, Holder Oaktree Capital Management LP Decreased Stake by $15.66 Million

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 580,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 11.14M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306.34M, down from 11.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $32.05. About 2.60 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Noninterest Expense Up 4%-6%; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $259M, EST. $269.7M; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Provision Expense Relatively Flat; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Master Owner Trust, Series 2018-2 Notes; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Return on Equity 7.5%; 03/05/2018 – Ally Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Retail Deposits $81.7 Billion; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY NET FINANCING REVENUE (EXCLUDING CORE OID) $1,069 MLN VS $995 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Ongoing Effective Tax Rate of 23%-24%; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Provision Expense Flat to Down 10%

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 40.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 349,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.67M, up from 856,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $33.94. About 3.24 million shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 16/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc. to Host a Joint Webcast with Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc., Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. & Spectra Energy Partners, LP to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Results on May 10; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enbridge Inc.’s Series 2018-B Sub Notes ‘BBB-‘; 05/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO SEEK PARTIAL SALE OF GERMAN WIND FARM STAKE; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE W/ PROPOSALS TO; 24/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Letter: Support Enbridge Line 3

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $385.94 million for 8.26 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Investments I Ltd (Prn) by 4.06M shares to 7.00M shares, valued at $7.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qiagen Nv (Prn) by 5.60 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 133,410 shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $50.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 20,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,486 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.