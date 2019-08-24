Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Trimmed Its Stake in Baytex Energy (BTE) as Valuation Declined; Arvest Trust Company Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $1.97 Million

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) by 78.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 914,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.00% . The institutional investor held 249,436 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Baytex Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $691.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.23. About 1.89M shares traded or 13.92% up from the average. Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has declined 52.94% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BTE News: 09/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : GMP RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/05/2018 – Baytex Reports Election of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Baytex to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – Baytex Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Baytex Conference Call and Webcast on First Quarter 2018 Results to Be Held on May 4, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Baytex Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Baytex Mails Information Circular in Connection With Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 06/03/2018 – Baytex Energy 4Q Net C$76M; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – QTRLY AFFO $0.45 PER BASIC SHARE; 13/04/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$4.50 FROM C$4

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 17,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 180,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00M, up from 162,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 349,282 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $43.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 649,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 709,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 94,717 shares to 143,246 shares, valued at $23.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 2,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,025 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).