Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Holding in Open Text (OTEX) Decreased as Stock Rose; Ally Finl (ALLY) Share Value Rose While Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Lowered Its Holding

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 404,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 3.95M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.57 million, down from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.57% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $30.58. About 1.91M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net Financing Rev $1.05 Billion; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY EPS: $0.57; ADJUSTED EPS $0.68; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followed by “Modern Millennial”; 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Audio Download; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ally Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALLY); 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINL SEES 1Q 2018 NET FINACING REVENUE UP 6% TO 8% YOY; 27/03/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Ally Financial Set to Open New Innovation Hub in North Carolina; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple Dealership lnventories

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 57,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 500,664 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.22 million, down from 558,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 437,869 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’); 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $385.46M for 7.88 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 86,850 shares to 330,622 shares, valued at $5.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 1.88M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Proassurance Corp (NYSE:PRA).

