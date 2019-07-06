Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Upped Nice LTD (NICE) Holding; Aircastle Limited (AYR) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased Nice Ltd (NICE) stake by 22.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc acquired 11,390 shares as Nice Ltd (NICE)’s stock rose 19.28%. The Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc holds 62,080 shares with $7.61M value, up from 50,690 last quarter. Nice Ltd now has $8.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $142.85. About 176,037 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 31.44% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 08/03/2018 – CallVU Joins NICE inContact DEVone Program to Drive Contact Center Efficiency with Intelligent Self-Service Options; 24/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Authorized to Operate in FedRAMP Marketplace to Securely Support Government Agencies Seeking Improved; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE NON-DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Rev $335.4M; 26/04/2018 – MATTERSIGHT TO BE ACQUIRED BY NICE; 29/03/2018 – NICE Announces the lndustry’s Largest Ever Customer Experience User Event Interactions 2018, May 14-16, in Orlando; 23/04/2018 – NICE: CREDIT ANDORRA FINANCIAL GROUP PICKS NICE SOFTWARE; 24/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Authorized to Operate in FedRAMP Marketplace to Securely Support Government Agencies Seeking Improved Citizen Experience; 26/04/2018 – NICE Tender Offer Valued at $2.70/Share; 06/03/2018 NICE Kicks-off 2018 EMEA CX Excellence Awards Program

Among 2 analysts covering Aircastle (NYSE:AYR), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Aircastle had 2 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. See Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) latest ratings:

08/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell New Target: $18 Initiates Coverage On

14/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $23 New Target: $20 Downgrade

More notable recent Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Aircastle Limited (AYR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why I Like Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. The firm also invests in other aviation assets. It has a 7.29 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its aircraft portfolio comprised 206 aircraft leased to 71 lessees located in 36 countries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Aircastle Limited shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 55,700 are held by Macquarie Ltd. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc has 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Ltd holds 0.01% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) or 68,660 shares. Renaissance Group Inc Llc owns 37,325 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sei Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). State Street holds 1.22M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Jpmorgan Chase Com has 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). 37 are held by Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Blair William & Il has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 141,456 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 83,839 shares. Tradewinds Capital has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). California Employees Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Commerce reported 0% stake.

The stock increased 0.90% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.21. About 102,567 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has declined 11.60% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 29/05/2018 – Aircastle Assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- by Fitch Ratings; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Aircastle Ltd. To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’, Outlk Stbl; 27/03/2018 Aircastle Posts 2017 Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”) Annual Information Statements to Website; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NICE Ltd. (NICE) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MEET vs. NICE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “WorldWatch Plus® Joins NICE Actimizeâ€™s X-Sight Marketplace, the Industryâ€™s First Financial Crime Management Ecosystem – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NICE Wins Two Consumidor Moderno Awards for Continued Customer Service Leadership Throughout Latin America – Business Wire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. NICE had 12 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, January 7 by Morgan Stanley. DA Davidson maintained NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) rating on Wednesday, April 17. DA Davidson has “Neutral” rating and $125 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, May 17. Oppenheimer maintained NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $145 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Friday, May 17 report. The stock of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 17.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased Nutrien Ltd stake by 60,608 shares to 358,901 valued at $18.93M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) stake by 123,133 shares and now owns 546,633 shares. Brookfield Business Partners was reduced too.