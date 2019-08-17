Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Trimmed Novartis A G (NVS) Position By $2.36 Million; 9 Analysts Are Bullish Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) Last Week

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased Novartis A G (NVS) stake by 11.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 24,601 shares as Novartis A G (NVS)’s stock rose 11.81%. The Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc holds 193,054 shares with $18.56M value, down from 217,655 last quarter. Novartis A G now has $205.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $89.47. About 1.11M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/04/2018 – Top 3 stories today: #1 UPDATED: Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS; 27/03/2018 – #2 Reshaping Novartis into a more aggressive pharma giant, Vas Narasimhan bags a $13B consumer sale ahead of bolt-on deals $NVS $GSK; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Novartis’s Sale Of Joint Venture Stake Could Be Credit Positive, But Uncertainty Around Use Of Proceeds And Financial Policies Persist; 09/04/2018 – Novartis enters agreement to acquire AveXis Inc. for USD 8.7 bn to transform care in SMA and expand position as a gene therapy and Neuroscience leader; 07/03/2018 – Novartis expands alliance with Science 37 to advance virtual clinical trials program; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS DEAL TO TRANSFORM CARE IN SMA AND EXPAND POSITION AS A GENE THERAPY AND NEUROSCIENCE LEADER; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – SAYS ALCON STRATEGIC REVIEW IS PROGRESSING, WITH POTENTIAL ACTION NOT LIKELY BEFORE THE FIRST HALF OF 2019; 16/05/2018 – Novartis lawyer departs over Cohen deal; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS DOESN’T HAVE AN OUT IF THERE IS UNEXPECTED AVXS EVENT; 27/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:GlaxoSmithKline To Buy Novartis Healthcare Stake

Among 9 analysts covering SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SAGE Therapeutics has $249 highest and $170 lowest target. $212.67’s average target is 31.28% above currents $162 stock price. SAGE Therapeutics had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Cowen & Co. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The stock of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) earned “Buy” rating by Ladenburg on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. See Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) latest ratings:

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 64,990 shares to 198,718 valued at $16.02 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) stake by 47,256 shares and now owns 307,938 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) was raised too.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.90 billion for 17.75 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $8.29 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus , as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold Sage Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ra Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 384,001 shares or 2.63% of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.04% or 3,000 shares. 2,020 were accumulated by Schroder Mngmt Grp. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 40,921 shares. Waddell And Reed Fin reported 370,072 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co Incorporated stated it has 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Profund Advisors Limited Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 13,993 shares. L And S Advisors accumulated 0.11% or 5,240 shares. Sei, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 56,039 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2,103 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 28,873 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tekla Management Lc has 0.52% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability reported 30,887 shares. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 0.32% stake. Pnc Fin Svcs accumulated 0% or 545 shares.

The stock increased 0.60% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $162. About 208,954 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 05/03/2018 Moody’s Downgrades The Sage College, Ny To Caa1; Outlook Negative; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP – ROLLING MID-TERM GUIDANCE REMAINS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH WILL REACH 10% ON A SUSTAINABLE BASIS; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 14/03/2018 – Delos Capital Acquires Sage Metals Limited; 10/04/2018 – SAGE CANCELS DUE TO SOME TRAVEL LOGISTICS ISSUES; 21/05/2018 – Account Management Giant Sage and B4B Payments Announce Key Strategic Partnership; 27/03/2018 – FORTUNE MAGAZINE & GREAT PLACES TO WORK NAME SAGE’S SAN JOSE SA; 27/04/2018 – Sage Gold — Commences Extraction — 175E Stope; 28/05/2018 – Sage Gold Closes Initial Tranche of Private Placement; 23/05/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – INTEGRATION IS CURRENTLY LIVE IN UNITED STATES, CANADA, GERMANY AND UK