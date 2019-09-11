Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Upped By $1.11 Million Its Dollar Gen New (DG) Position; 8 Bullish Analysts Covering Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) stake by 52.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc acquired 9,311 shares as Dollar Gen Corp New (DG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc holds 26,881 shares with $3.21 million value, up from 17,570 last quarter. Dollar Gen Corp New now has $39.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $156.09. About 1.44 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15

Among 11 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $415.33’s average target is 43.83% above currents $288.77 stock price. Netflix had 20 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Underperform”. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Bank of America. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research. See Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) latest ratings:

29/08/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Outperform Old Target: $458.0000 New Target: $451.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Raymond James New Target: $470.0000 450.0000

20/06/2019 Broker: Wolfe Research Rating: Buy New Target: $442 Initiate

19/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $450 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Loop Capital New Target: $395.0000 425.0000

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Imperial Capital New Target: $463.0000 458.0000

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $440 New Target: $450 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $165 New Target: $183 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $425 New Target: $410 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 51 investors sold Netflix, Inc. shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc reported 3,048 shares. Parsons Management Inc Ri holds 0.15% or 3,872 shares in its portfolio. Tiger Eye Capital Limited accumulated 23,546 shares. Scotia Cap has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Colony Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 13,893 shares. Light Street Management Ltd Company has invested 7.36% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Invesco stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Amer Int Gru Incorporated owns 0.26% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 191,478 shares. Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 40 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.48% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Lc has 300 shares. First Merchants Corporation holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,225 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 87,903 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Regions Finance accumulated 4,196 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Valinor Management Limited Partnership holds 6.65% or 356,300 shares in its portfolio.

Netflix, Inc., an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. The company has market cap of $128.96 billion. It operates in three divisions: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. It has a 113.69 P/E ratio. The firm offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity. On Thursday, August 8 SMITH BRADFORD L bought $2.00M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 6,499 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 60,990 are owned by Hamel Assocs Inc. Oakworth Inc has 4,238 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Intrust National Bank & Trust Na has 0.12% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Alps Advsrs holds 4,066 shares. Conning Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 4,920 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt holds 300 shares. 164,180 are owned by Asset One. Ls Inv Advsr Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Prudential accumulated 247,377 shares. Argent reported 0.14% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 50 are owned by St Johns Invest Management Limited Liability Corp. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.95% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 304,318 shares. Cognios Capital Lc invested in 0.79% or 18,766 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The reported 49,893 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) stake by 46,648 shares to 10,208 valued at $444,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 133,410 shares and now owns 1.62 million shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) was reduced too.

Among 18 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Dollar General has $18000 highest and $105 lowest target. $152.22’s average target is -2.48% below currents $156.09 stock price. Dollar General had 38 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Monday, June 3 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 30. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Friday, May 31 with “Overweight” rating. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, April 30 by Loop Capital. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 15 by BMO Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Tuesday, August 27. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $14800 target. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, August 8 to “Buy”. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $17000 target in Friday, August 30 report.