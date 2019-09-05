Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Reaches $4.66 After 9.00% Up Move; Alkeon Capital Management Has Increased Its Baidu (Put) (BIDU) Position

The stock of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.08% or $0.225 during the last trading session, reaching $4.655. About 917,244 shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q REV. $81.4M, EST. $72.9M; 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Glu to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 07/05/2018 – Glu Mobile Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 2C; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile: Raises 2018 Bookings Guidance to$360M-$370M; 17/04/2018 – Glu Mobile Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Rev $81.4M; 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement AwardsThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $679.10M company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $5.07 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GLUU worth $61.12 million more.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased Baidu Inc (Put) (BIDU) stake by 49.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alkeon Capital Management Llc acquired 499,600 shares as Baidu Inc (Put) (BIDU)’s stock declined 32.47%. The Alkeon Capital Management Llc holds 1.51 million shares with $249.02 million value, up from 1.01M last quarter. Baidu Inc (Put) now has $36.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.04% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $104.63. About 1.22 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively; 29/03/2018 – IQIYI INC ADS DEBUT AT $18.20 ON THE NASDAQ VS IPO PRICE OF $18/ADS; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU; 18/05/2018 – Ql LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 21/03/2018 – DU Recorder Exceeds 50 Million Users, Becomes the Fastest-Growing Screen Recorder App on Google Play; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share; 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY; 30/04/2018 – BAIDU REPORTS ADJUSTED PROFIT PER ADS $2.08 ON CLERICAL ISSUE; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu Will Own Approximately 34% of Global DU Business’s Outstanding Shrs; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQIYI, Inc

Among 6 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Baidu has $215 highest and $11800 lowest target. $163.17’s average target is 55.95% above currents $104.63 stock price. Baidu had 17 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Friday, August 9 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by HSBC. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Daiwa Securities.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) stake by 6.56 million shares to 3.59 million valued at $108.25M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 101,938 shares and now owns 1.35 million shares. Blueprint Medicines Corp was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Glu Mobile has $8.5 highest and $800 lowest target. $8.17’s average target is 75.51% above currents $4.655 stock price. Glu Mobile had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Benchmark given on Friday, August 2. Roth Capital maintained Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) rating on Thursday, March 21. Roth Capital has “Hold” rating and $8.5 target. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold Glu Mobile Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 77.23 million shares or 9.83% more from 70.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 131,464 shares stake. Wellington Group Inc Incorporated Llp invested in 0% or 215,455 shares. Nordea Investment holds 627,251 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Llc has 448,298 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Brookstone Capital Management has 0.01% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 17,053 shares. Paloma Com holds 0.01% or 18,856 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com owns 169,058 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 36,521 shares. Moreover, Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited has 0.1% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 954,881 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 83,000 shares. Walleye Trading Lc invested in 33,502 shares. D E Shaw & Communications stated it has 0.01% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 63,814 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 1.83 million shares. Fred Alger Management stated it has 154,917 shares.

Glu Mobile Inc. develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company has market cap of $679.10 million. The firm publishes titles in five genres, including fashion and celebrity, sports and action, food, home, and social networking. It has a 423.18 P/E ratio. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, QuizUp, Racing Rivals, and Tap Sports Baseball.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $56.26 million activity. Shares for $56.26M were sold by Tencent Holdings Ltd on Friday, May 31.

