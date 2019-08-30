Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Reaches $4.27 After 3.00% Down Move; Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) SI Decreased By 4.54%

Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA) had a decrease of 4.54% in short interest. HNNA’s SI was 82,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.54% from 85,900 shares previously. With 13,100 avg volume, 6 days are for Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA)’s short sellers to cover HNNA’s short positions. The SI to Hennessy Advisors Inc’s float is 1.8%. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 15,039 shares traded or 62.65% up from the average. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) has declined 37.09% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical HNNA News: 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Willdan Group; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors 2Q EPS 58c; 24/04/2018 – Michael Baker International Appoints Ralph B. Hennessy to Lead Aviation Services Group in Louisiana; 01/05/2018 – For the 200th Anniversary of Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège, a Special Limited-Edition Carafe Pays Tribute to its Heritage and “Th; 04/04/2018 – Syska Hennessy Promotes Eight to Associate Partner, Including General Counsel Anjanette Bobrow; 25/05/2018 – SPEAKEASY APPOINTS BRIAN PEERY OF HENNESSY FUNDS TO ADVISORY BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Syska Hennessy Wins ACEC ‘Grand Award’ for Work on Lotte World Tower in Seoul; 29/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors:; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in PCM; 25/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors

The stock of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.27. About 609,120 shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500.

More notable recent Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (HNNA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019 – Nasdaq" on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Hennessy Advisors: Bottom May Be In – Seeking Alpha" published on April 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Hennessy Advisors, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings of $0.37 Per Share – PRNewswire" on May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold Hennessy Advisors, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 1.25 million shares or 1.94% less from 1.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zpr Investment Mgmt invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA). Denali Advsrs holds 174 shares. Hillsdale Management invested in 0% or 1,700 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation reported 83,950 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 249,492 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P holds 0% of its portfolio in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) for 71,307 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) for 13,440 shares. Osmium Prns Limited Liability owns 63,292 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0% or 13,164 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd reported 3,166 shares stake. Bancorporation Of America De reported 24,078 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,932 are owned by Tower Rech Capital Limited Co (Trc). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 52 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Greatmark Inv Prns holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) for 10,695 shares. Maltese Capital Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 173,300 shares.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $74.46 million. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. It has a 6.36 P/E ratio. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold Glu Mobile Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 77.23 million shares or 9.83% more from 70.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 1.83M shares. Nordea Investment Ab owns 0.01% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 627,251 shares. Hrt Fin Limited Co holds 0.02% or 11,811 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Chase Invest Counsel has invested 0.56% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.23 million shares. Hl Fincl Ser Ltd Co reported 88,903 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The holds 925,483 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Susquehanna International Group Inc Incorporated Llp holds 0% or 187,185 shares in its portfolio. State Street holds 0% or 2.61M shares in its portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 0.94% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Df Dent & reported 12,500 shares. 2,955 were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company. 13,780 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insur New York. 64,613 were reported by Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Among 3 analysts covering Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Glu Mobile has $8.5 highest and $800 lowest target. $8.17’s average target is 91.33% above currents $4.27 stock price. Glu Mobile had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital maintained the shares of GLUU in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, August 2. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Benchmark.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $56.26 million activity. 7.26M shares valued at $56.26 million were sold by Tencent Holdings Ltd on Friday, May 31.

Glu Mobile Inc. develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company has market cap of $622.93 million. The firm publishes titles in five genres, including fashion and celebrity, sports and action, food, home, and social networking. It has a 388.18 P/E ratio. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, QuizUp, Racing Rivals, and Tap Sports Baseball.