Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Multimedia & Graphics Software companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.8% of Glu Mobile Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.10% of all Multimedia & Graphics Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Glu Mobile Inc. has 1.2% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 19.32% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Glu Mobile Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glu Mobile Inc. 0.00% -30.40% -17.20% Industry Average 30.93% 21.44% 11.10%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Glu Mobile Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Glu Mobile Inc. N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 208.89M 675.29M 29.37

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Glu Mobile Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Glu Mobile Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.40 4.57 2.71

$8.5 is the average target price of Glu Mobile Inc., with a potential upside of 18.88%. As a group, Multimedia & Graphics Software companies have a potential upside of 43.35%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Glu Mobile Inc. make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Glu Mobile Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glu Mobile Inc. -5.48% -20.6% -6.09% 8.92% 60.69% 8.92% Industry Average 6.23% 16.61% 31.74% 51.85% 67.45% 40.14%

For the past year Glu Mobile Inc. has weaker performance than Glu Mobile Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Glu Mobile Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Glu Mobile Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.00 and has 2.95 Quick Ratio. Glu Mobile Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Glu Mobile Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.83 shows that Glu Mobile Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Glu Mobile Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.00 which is 0.36% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Glu Mobile Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Glu Mobile Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Glu Mobile Inc.

Glu Mobile Inc. develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in five genres, including fashion and celebrity, sports and action, food, home, and social networking. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, QuizUp, Racing Rivals, and Tap Sports Baseball. The company also creates games based on third-party licensed brands, such as Gordon Ramsay DASH, Kendall & Kylie, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, and Diner Dash. It markets, sells, and distributes its games primarily through direct-to-consumer digital storefronts worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sorrent, Inc. and changed its name to Glu Mobile Inc. in May 2005. Glu Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Burlingame, San Mateo, and Long Beach, California; and Portland, Oregon.