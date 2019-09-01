Glu Mobile (GLUU) Shareholder Friess Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake by $301,040 as Valuation Declined; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder Linscomb & Williams Decreased Position by $741,200

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 30,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.86% . The institutional investor held 634,373 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94M, down from 664,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $630.10M market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 3.34 million shares traded or 9.89% up from the average. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile: Raises 2018 Bookings Guidance to$360M-$370M; 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Glu Mobile Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 2C; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Glu Mobile Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLUU); 28/03/2018 – Glu Launches MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018; 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Glu Mobile

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 26.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 30,375 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 41,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.74. About 1.40 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table)

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,336 shares to 14,278 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr Us Midcap Divid (DON) by 16,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P500 Etf (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,660 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Adams Natural Fund Incorporated reported 1.05% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Aviance Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4,119 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Aviva Public Ltd Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 87,199 shares. American Registered Invest Advisor Inc has 0.29% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 7,630 shares. The Colorado-based Alps Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Shell Asset Management reported 0.02% stake. Anchor Bolt Capital Ltd Partnership owns 1.12M shares. Steadfast Cap LP holds 4.67 million shares or 5.02% of its portfolio. Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Assetmark Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $56.26 million activity.

More notable recent Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Inter Parfums, Glu Mobile, Centene, Fortinet and Remark Media – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Glu Mobile Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:GLUU) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “6 Fast-Growing Small Cap Stocks You Don’t Want To Miss… – Nasdaq” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Glu Mobile Stock Dropped 10% in June – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34,267 shares to 299,267 shares, valued at $16.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everquote Inc. by 59,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 77.23 million shares or 9.83% more from 70.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,502 are held by Walleye Trading Llc. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 1.07 million shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn invested in 0% or 206,426 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) reported 954,881 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Synovus has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Cim Ltd Llc holds 21,485 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md invested in 0% or 53,207 shares. 21,194 are owned by Prudential Financial. Metropolitan Life Ins Company holds 0.02% or 13,780 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 44,177 shares. Caxton Assocs LP owns 0.06% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 36,703 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP invested in 132,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lord Abbett And Com Ltd accumulated 897,299 shares.