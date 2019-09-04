Glu Mobile (GLUU) Shareholder Cortina Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake; As Home Depot (HD) Market Valuation Rose, Eastern Bank Increased Its Stake by $498,701

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 2,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 119,456 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92 million, up from 116,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $222.82. About 1.45 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) by 24.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc analyzed 237,064 shares as the company's stock declined 30.86% . The institutional investor held 733,850 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03 million, down from 970,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $613.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $4.355. About 883,299 shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bancorporation has invested 0.99% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Aspen Invest Mgmt has 0.85% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,340 shares. Verity Verity Ltd Com reported 1,390 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1.01M shares. Cim Lc invested in 1,675 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Kdi Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 4.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Provident Company has invested 7.4% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Field And Main Retail Bank invested 2.48% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Yorktown Inc holds 0.68% or 11,000 shares. Payden And Rygel owns 85,600 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 31,139 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc invested in 830 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt invested in 0.14% or 4,930 shares. Texas Yale Corporation accumulated 220,440 shares. Bancshares Of Stockton has invested 1.6% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 31,485 shares to 124,073 shares, valued at $19.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (FLOT) by 252,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,605 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $56.26 million activity.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 77,129 shares to 304,347 shares, valued at $7.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 41,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 77.23 million shares or 9.83% more from 70.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). 12,256 are owned by Proshare Advisors Limited Liability. Scholtz And Ltd Liability has 11,430 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Walleye Trading Lc has 0% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 33,502 shares. Campbell And Co Adviser Limited Co reported 36,557 shares stake. Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Charles Schwab Investment stated it has 630,840 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs has 0% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 19,945 shares. Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 90,200 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). 954,881 are held by Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Hightower Lc holds 0% or 36,521 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). United Services Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU).