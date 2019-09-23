Glu Mobile (GLUU) Holder Park West Asset Management Decreased Its Position; Apple Computer Com (AAPL) Shareholder Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Lowered Position

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) by 33.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 224,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.86% . The hedge fund held 436,218 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, down from 660,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $724.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $4.965. About 2.31 million shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 17/04/2018 – Glu Mobile Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 2C; 07/05/2018 – Glu Mobile Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Glu Mobile Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLUU); 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile: Raises 2018 Bookings Guidance to$360M-$370M; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Rev $81.4M; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q REV. $81.4M, EST. $72.9M

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (AAPL) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 3,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 237,352 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.98 million, down from 240,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $219.27. About 15.42 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted a photo with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday; 06/04/2018 – Apple Could Hit $1 Trillion Valuation With Curved iPhone — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Apple Is Making Its Own Display Screens For The First Time: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Apple Buys Texture Digital Magazine Service in Subscription Push; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 27/03/2018 – A new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and is compatible with all-new versions of Apple’s word processing, spreadsheet and presentation apps will be offered to schools for $299 ($329 for consumers); 29/05/2018 – Apple Switch to Full OLED IPhone Lineup Seen Unlikely by 2019; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I want America to be strong. First and foremost. And one base for that is that everyone needs to learn to code. Coding is a way to express yourself. It’s a language #RevolutionCHI

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $56.26 million activity.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 254,689 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $72.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 155,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 480,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 91.12 million shares or 17.97% more from 77.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bbt Capital Mgmt Ltd Company owns 23,823 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) or 113,300 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability Com reported 47,263 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Synovus Corporation has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Principal Fincl Group holds 0% or 15,471 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 6,722 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Grp One Trading LP stated it has 0.01% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Hillsdale Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% or 75,200 shares in its portfolio. Amp Ltd stated it has 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Signaturefd invested in 1,500 shares or 0% of the stock. 35,000 were accumulated by Wesbanco Bancorporation. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 90,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stifel reported 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 3000 (IWV) by 19,800 shares to 38,513 shares, valued at $6.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Interm Corp (VCIT) by 8,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Short Trm Bond (BSV).

