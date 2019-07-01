Glu Mobile (GLUU) Holder Marathon Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding; Bright Rock Capital Management Cut Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $7.14 Million

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.91. About 4.33M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) by 22.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 50,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 172,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 222,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.14. About 618,935 shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 60.69% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 28/03/2018 – Glu Launches MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Glu Mobile Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLUU); 17/04/2018 – Glu Mobile Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Rev $81.4M; 07/05/2018 – Glu Mobile Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 2C

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,572 shares to 21,448 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 9,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Daseke Inc.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $56.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 77.23 million shares or 9.83% more from 70.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent And has 12,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Synovus Fin Corp reported 75 shares. Moreover, Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 1.23 million shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech Incorporated, California-based fund reported 17,280 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management accumulated 96,300 shares. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). The North Carolina-based Bancorp Of America De has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Driehaus Ltd Liability accumulated 60,000 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 36,521 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co owns 33,502 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corporation owns 40,800 shares. Marathon Cap holds 172,000 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 355,783 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sei Invs has invested 0.01% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Analysts await Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, up 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. GLUU’s profit will be $1.45 million for 178.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Glu Mobile Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.79 million for 28.51 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests owns 488,178 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Brinker Capital has 0.13% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 78,088 shares. Moreover, Autus Asset Lc has 0.64% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.11% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Shell Asset Mngmt reported 257,125 shares. Academy Mngmt Tx has invested 2.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dumont & Blake Invest Ltd Llc holds 0.23% or 12,504 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants owns 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 7,361 shares. Counselors owns 0.53% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 284,421 shares. Quantbot Techs LP holds 22,643 shares. State Bank Of Stockton holds 0.15% or 6,746 shares. Sprucegrove Investment Ltd holds 1.5% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 514,600 shares. Brighton Jones Limited accumulated 6,276 shares. Shelter Retirement Plan reported 69,200 shares.

