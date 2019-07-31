Glu Mobile (GLUU) Holder Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Increased Its Stake by $7.22 Million as Share Price Declined; Mufg Americas Holdings Lowered American Express Co (AXP) Holding by $775,099

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) by 354.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 721,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 925,483 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.13 million, up from 203,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 4.84% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 2.46 million shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 60.69% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile: Raises 2018 Bookings Guidance to$360M-$370M; 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Glu Mobile; 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 22/04/2018 – DJ Glu Mobile Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLUU); 07/05/2018 – Glu Mobile Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Glu Mobile Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q REV. $81.4M, EST. $72.9M; 30/04/2018 – Glu to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Rev $81.4M

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 7,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 162,101 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.72 million, down from 169,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $126.47. About 1.58 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $56.26 million activity.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 5,490 shares to 115,190 shares, valued at $10.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 9,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,121 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 12,966 shares to 96,637 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 597,929 shares, and has risen its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

