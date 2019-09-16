Glu Mobile (GLUU) Holder Fred Alger Management Lifted Position by $523,824 as Stock Price Declined; Van Berkom & Associates Increased Thor Inds (THO) Stake by $1.70 Million

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) by 48.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 74,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.86% . The institutional investor held 229,749 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65M, up from 154,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $806.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.53. About 2.34 million shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 28/03/2018 – Glu Launches MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Glu Mobile Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLUU); 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M; 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 2C; 30/04/2018 – Glu to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 17/04/2018 – Glu Mobile Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Glu Mobile; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile: Raises 2018 Bookings Guidance to$360M-$370M

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 29,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 859,026 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.21M, up from 829,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $53.85. About 1.27M shares traded or 54.26% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.64, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 91.12 million shares or 17.97% more from 77.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chase Investment Counsel stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Scholtz And Company Lc has 1.02% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.06% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Nordea Inv Management Ab has 0.01% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Tudor Corporation Et Al reported 255,791 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 1.22 million shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 134,600 shares stake. The Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Rothschild And Co Asset Us Inc owns 0.11% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 1.41 million shares. Maryland-based Df Dent And has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 13,367 shares. Aperio Llc holds 7,852 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.01% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 90,000 shares.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $26.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 223,130 shares to 2.35M shares, valued at $410.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 40,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,423 shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rli Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 8,091 shares to 845,246 shares, valued at $72.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Factory Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 212,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 778,137 shares, and cut its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM).

