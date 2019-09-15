Glu Mobile (GLUU) Holder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Boosted Position; Hbk Sorce Advisory Increases Holding in Total Sys Svcs (TSS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) by 16.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 353,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.86% . The institutional investor held 2.49 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.90 million, up from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $806.74M market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.53. About 2.21 million shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile: Raises 2018 Bookings Guidance to$360M-$370M; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Glu Mobile; 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Rev $81.4M; 30/04/2018 – Glu to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 28/03/2018 – Glu Launches MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q REV. $81.4M, EST. $72.9M; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 2C; 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 11,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 151,325 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04 million, up from 140,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $135.48. About 1.00 million shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 27/03/2018 – DP POLAND PLC – TOTAL SYSTEM SALES UP 51% TO PLN 58 MLN IN 2017; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Total System Services $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 09/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Total System $Benchmark 5Y +135a, 10Y +165a; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. 100C; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $467.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 12,966 shares to 22,664 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,624 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 5,802 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp holds 5.57M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 0% or 1,821 shares. New York-based Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). 1,855 are held by Buckingham Asset Mngmt Llc. Horizon Invs Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 3,330 shares. Pointstate Lp holds 13,200 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 335 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 67,688 shares. Los Angeles & Equity Research holds 0.17% or 252,110 shares in its portfolio. Fruth Inv reported 0.1% stake. Ameritas Inc reported 2,847 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Gru Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 9,396 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 0.07% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 91.12 million shares or 17.97% more from 77.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Agricole S A, France-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Artemis Invest Limited Liability Partnership has 1.60M shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 11,526 shares or 0% of the stock. Lazard Asset Lc holds 27,360 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Limited owns 73,238 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sei Invs Company reported 425,504 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 23,489 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 134,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Paloma Partners Mgmt Com holds 0.01% or 64,470 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 2.06M shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp stated it has 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc accumulated 49,814 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com stated it has 1,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cipher Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 27,686 shares.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 13,122 shares to 106,304 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 183,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,535 shares, and cut its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Inv (NYSE:MNR).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $56.26 million activity.