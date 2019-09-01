Glu Mobile (GLUU) Holder Eam Investors Decreased Holding as Share Value Declined; Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Lifted Stake in Waters (WAT) by $2.77 Million as Stock Declined

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) by 36.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 137,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.86% . The institutional investor held 239,760 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, down from 377,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $630.10M market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 3.34M shares traded or 9.89% up from the average. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 2C; 07/05/2018 – Glu Mobile Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile: Raises 2018 Bookings Guidance to$360M-$370M; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Rev $81.4M; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q REV. $81.4M, EST. $72.9M; 17/04/2018 – Glu Mobile Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 30/04/2018 – Glu to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Glu Mobile

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $211.89. About 497,192 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 16/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA Updates Findings on Sources of Nutrients Impacting Ohio Waters; 26/04/2018 – DoJ OH Southern: Defendants Apprehended in International Waters Plead Guilty to Intent to Distribute 720 Kilos of Cocaine; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:13:05 P.M. On agreeing to the Waters, Maxine amendment; as modified Agreed to by voice vote; 12/03/2018 – Dir Glimcher Gifts 725 Of Waters Corp; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: House Adopts Waters’ Amendment Requiring Report on Aircraft Diversions from LAX to Hawthorne Municipal Airport; 05/04/2018 – Perrier® Introduces Peach, the Latest Flavor Addition to its Growing Portfolio of Flavored Carbonated Mineral Waters; 08/05/2018 – Democratic members of Congress such as Maxine Waters and Al Green have called for Trump’s impeachment; 17/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT ROSN.MM SAYS ITS SOUTH CHINA SEA DRILLING IS WITHIN VIETNAM WATERS, IN ACCORDANCE WITH VIETNAM LEGISLATION; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters on the 50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 77.23 million shares or 9.83% more from 70.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,280 were reported by Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech. Federated Inc Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,714 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.01% or 4.29M shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 206,426 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). 131,464 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc. 25,500 are owned by Automobile Association. Hodges Cap Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 361,525 shares. The New York-based Virtu Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Co reported 26,891 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 21,899 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Driehaus Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 60,000 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And reported 76,200 shares. Vanguard Gru invested in 0% or 9.44M shares.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $56.26 million activity.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitae Corporation by 50,136 shares to 157,354 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bandwidth Inc. by 19,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 104,422 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 13,808 shares. 2,072 were reported by Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Franklin Resources Inc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Allen Investment Lc accumulated 943 shares. Guardian Life Of America holds 0.01% or 207 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 4,055 are owned by Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Company. Wells Fargo And Mn has 139,943 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0% or 3,475 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Chevy Chase Trust reported 60,332 shares stake. Suntrust Banks owns 4,710 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.19% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 1,884 shares. 2,957 were accumulated by Baldwin Brothers Ma.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.