Glowpoint Inc. (GLOW) and Cable One Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Comparison side by side

Glowpoint Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) and Cable One Inc. (NYSE:CABO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Communication Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glowpoint Inc. 1 0.48 N/A -1.49 0.00 Cable One Inc. 1,031 6.41 N/A 28.77 38.64

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glowpoint Inc. 0.00% -72.3% -65.1% Cable One Inc. 0.00% 21.7% 6.9%

Volatility and Risk

Glowpoint Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.68. Cable One Inc.’s 0.48 beta is the reason why it is 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Glowpoint Inc. are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Its competitor Cable One Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Glowpoint Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cable One Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Glowpoint Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cable One Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Cable One Inc. has a consensus price target of $1138.33, with potential downside of -6.74%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.6% of Glowpoint Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.5% of Cable One Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 7.4% of Glowpoint Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Cable One Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glowpoint Inc. -19.92% -15.43% -1.06% -26.53% -33.5% 3.97% Cable One Inc. 1.87% 8.86% 23.37% 28.67% 62.16% 35.52%

Glowpoint, Inc. provides managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States. Its video collaboration products and services include managed videoconferencing, a cloud-based and on premise service that offer scheduling, call launching, conference monitoring and support, and conference reports; JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room (VMR) service that allows users to join from Web browsers, desktops, mobile apps, and videoconferencing systems; Hybrid Videoconferencing that helps enterprises to migrate from managed videoconferencing to VMRs; Video Meeting Suites, which offer remote access to videoconferencing for everyday business meetings and events; and Webcasting that enable its customers to stream live video feeds to up to thousands of viewers through their browsers and mobile devices, as well as remote service management services, such as management and support, helpdesk, and remote and automated monitoring services. The company also provides network services, which offer secure traffic of video, data, and Internet. Its networking solutions comprise Cloud Connect Video, which provides the customerÂ’s office locations with a video network connection to the Glowpoint Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect Converge that offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions for customers who require a converged network; and Cloud Connect Cross Connect, which allows the customer to leverage their existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to the companyÂ’s data center. In addition, the company offers professional services, including onsite support, or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of a customer; and resells video equipment. It serves Fortune 1000 companies, and small and medium enterprises in various industries through a direct sales force and indirect sales channels. Glowpoint, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Cable One, Inc. owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers video services comprising basic video services that consist of local networks, local community programming, and other channels; and digital video services covering national and regional cable networks, premium channels, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. It also provides data services, as well as operates home.cableone.net, an Internet portal, which provides multiple e-mail addresses. In addition, the company offers voice services, including unlimited local and long-distance calling, voicemail, call waiting, three-way calling, caller ID, anonymous call rejection, and other features; and international calling by the minute services. Further, it sells advertising time on programmersÂ’ channels; produces television commercials for programmersÂ’ channels; and sells advertising space on cable network Websites. The company serves residential and commercial subscribers in 19 Western, Midwestern, and Southern states of the United States of America. As of December 31, 2016, it provided service to 513,908 data customers; 320,246 video customers; and 115,811 voice customers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.