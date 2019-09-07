Glovista Investments Upped Its Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) as Stock Value Rose; Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Declined While Family Management Has Upped by $499,800 Its Holding

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 40.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 2,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 9,883 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 7,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.75. About 932,919 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 10,050 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $74.7. About 2.11 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $231.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS) by 23,489 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $555,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,002 shares, and cut its stake in Doubleline Income Solutions (DSL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

