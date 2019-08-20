Glovista Investments Upped Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position by $340,000; Shares Rose; Lodge Hill Capital Decreased Its Holding in Oshkosh (OSK) by $4.94 Million

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 65,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 368,531 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.69M, down from 434,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 424,322 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – WITH APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL ODIERNO, OSHKOSH CORPORATION HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47; 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 10,050 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $73.08. About 2.09 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Colgate Makes Its Largest Acquisition in Over 20 Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $318.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 55,051 shares to 118,700 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 53,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,424 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Group Limited Liability Corp invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Eaton Vance has invested 0.3% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Pggm Investments holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 426,900 shares. Toth Financial Advisory has invested 1.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Neville Rodie & Shaw has invested 0.1% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tradition Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.09% or 58,493 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 156,487 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rothschild Corporation Il invested 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). M&T Bankshares stated it has 258,080 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 5,402 are owned by Garrison Asset Ltd Com. Buckingham Mngmt has 34,514 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 1.44 million shares. Moreover, Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd has 0.04% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 9,322 shares. 6,452 were accumulated by Institute For Wealth Limited Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Greystone Gru Ltd Liability Company has 247,831 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 32 shares stake. New Amsterdam Lc holds 0.64% or 23,208 shares. 8,102 were accumulated by Jane Street Grp Llc. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.06% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 47,561 shares. State Street invested in 2.21M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 1.05 million shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corp owns 7,863 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Invests has 195,908 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Com holds 142,284 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.02% stake. Mackenzie Financial stated it has 5,516 shares. 220,837 are held by Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd. 44,248 were reported by Mackay Shields Ltd Llc.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 120 shares to 3,112 shares, valued at $8.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 84,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).