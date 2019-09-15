Glovista Investments Trimmed Stake in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) by $417,067 as Share Value Were Volatile; Shareholder Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Raised Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stake

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) by 57.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 59,581 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 44,225 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $337,000, down from 103,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.68. About 277,240 shares traded or 147.80% up from the average. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 283.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 28,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 38,470 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95 million, up from 10,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $55.79. About 4.40 million shares traded or 23.89% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CEO GARY KELLY COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW TODAY; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: SOUTHWEST CANCELED 550 FLIGHTS FOR FAN BLADE REVIEWS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS GIVING NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD FULL COOPERATION DURING INVESTIGATION OF ENGINE FAILURE; 17/04/2018 – NTSB: Southwest Airlines engine incident; 20/04/2018 – FAA Orders Emergency Engine Checks After Fatal Southwest Blowout; 26/04/2018 – LUV: BROKEN BLADE SHOULDN’T HAVE CAUSED DRAMATIC COWLING DAMAGE; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – CO OFFICIALS ARE IN DIRECT CONTACT WITH NTSB AND FAA TO SUPPORT AN IMMEDIATE, COORDINATED RESPONSE TO THE ACCIDENT; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINE SAYS ENGINE INVOLVED IN TUESDAY’S INCIDENT IS SERVICED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N; 26/04/2018 – LUV: TOO CLOSE TO CALL ON POSITIVE UNIT REVENUE FOR REST OF YR; 19/04/2018 – Rep. DeFazio: DeFazio, Larsen Press DOT on Safety Oversight Following Southwest Airlines Incident and Media Exposé on Allegian

