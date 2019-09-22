Glovista Investments Stake in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) Cut as Share Value Were Volatile; Pictet North America Advisors Sa Holding in Facebook (FB) Has Raised by $575,424 as Stock Rose

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) by 57.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 59,581 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 44,225 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $337,000, down from 103,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.73M market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.88. About 108,415 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 2,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 143,385 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.67M, up from 140,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/03/2018 – Timeline: Facebook and Google Under Regulators’ Glare; 11/04/2018 – GERMAN COURT BARS FACEBOOK FROM DELETING USER COMMENT: FUNKE; 22/03/2018 – Facebook, the World’s Dumbest Smart Company: Fully Charged; 01/05/2018 – Facebook to restart app review process; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards; 04/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA: DELETED DATA AFTER FACEBOOK CONTACTED US; 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense, saying the social network shows evidence of a “cultural shift.”; 20/03/2018 – U.K. Wants `Police Powers’ to Go After Facebook as Scandal Grows; 04/04/2018 – Full story: Facebook raises number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal to 87 million

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $687.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 6,689 shares to 97,168 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,455 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tiger Mngmt Ltd accumulated 127,765 shares. Alphaone Services Ltd Llc invested in 46,182 shares or 6.94% of the stock. Butensky Cohen Financial Security Inc holds 9,181 shares. 35,577 were reported by Icon Advisers Incorporated Communication. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Com owns 17,960 shares. Becker holds 0.02% or 3,426 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp accumulated 1.41 million shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0.5% or 8.98 million shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP invested in 2,156 shares. Enterprise Services reported 5,322 shares. Dillon & Associates reported 34,065 shares stake. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 2.37% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 28,000 shares. 44,971 were reported by Ipg Limited Liability Corporation. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 138,751 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Federal clashes grow over investigating tech – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “France calls for EU rules on cryptos – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FAANG 52-Week Laggard: Facebook The One Bright Spot? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Guggenheim positive on Match despite FB Dating – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Luxottica team on smart glasses – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 8 investors sold PMM shares while 10 reduced holdings. only 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 3.49% less from 5.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us-based Ancora Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Stifel Fincl Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 21,316 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 138,827 shares. Goodwin Daniel L owns 101,112 shares. Moreover, Van Eck Associate Corporation has 0.01% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 231,280 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors has 136,990 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Citigroup invested in 17,791 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com holds 3,052 shares. Glovista Investments Lc holds 0.11% or 44,225 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com invested in 9,517 shares or 0% of the stock. Twin Focus Capital Prtn stated it has 0.2% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). United Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 34,300 shares. Cambridge Advsr holds 0% or 57,752 shares.

More important recent Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Putnam Investments to Hold Webcasts for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire”, Globenewswire.com published: “Apergy UNBRIDLED ESP Systems Installs Permanent Magnet Motor Powered by its SMARTEN Variable Speed Drive – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Putnam Investments Announces Final Results of Tender Offer for Auction Rate Preferred Securities of Two Municipal Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” with publication date: August 10, 2017.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $307.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) by 3,600 shares to 20,240 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (ECH).