Glovista Investments Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Lowered by $453,440; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lifted Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Holding

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 74,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.36M, up from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $522.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 3.96 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION TO SELL ITS 25% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM LLC FOR $175 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT AUTHORIZES UP TO ADDITIONAL $100M OF BUYBACKS IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 13/03/2018 Gulfport Energy Corp. – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $GPOR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR); 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, MS at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 4,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 4,437 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 8,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks Being Inflated by Low Rates – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “How Procter & Gamble Is Pulling Ahead With Q4 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

