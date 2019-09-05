Glovista Investments Raised Its Position in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by $315,884 as Stock Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Position Upped by Flossbach Von Storch Ag

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 637.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 78,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 91,364 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, up from 12,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6. About 11.48 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video)

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 64.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 622,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.84 million, up from 970,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $139.38. About 15.00M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $318.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etfis Ser Tr I by 89,480 shares to 368,448 shares, valued at $8.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 53,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,424 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ).

