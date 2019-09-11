Glovista Investments Raised Holding in Ambev Sa (ABEV) as Stock Rose; Bunge LTD (BG) Holder American National Bank Has Upped Its Stake by $967,515

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 637.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 78,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 91,364 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, up from 12,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $4.6 lastly. It is down 2.50% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION

American National Bank increased its stake in Bunge Ltd (BG) by 53.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 18,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 52,350 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 34,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Bunge Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $56.99. About 1.08 million shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 19/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 19; 03/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 3; 16/05/2018 – U.S. COULD SHIP SOYBEANS TO SOUTH AMERICA IN LATE SUMMER: BUNGE; 23/05/2018 – Brazil fines 5 grain trading firms, farmers connected to deforestation; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE ACUCAR FILES REQUEST TO BECOME PUBLIC CO. IN BRAZIL; 15/05/2018 – Bunge files for IPO of sugar mills business in Brazil; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE WILL BE WILLING TO PURSUE BETTER INDUSTRY STRUCTURE: CEO; 24/05/2018 – Bunge Limited to Address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Limited Addresses NGFA Annual Convention; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Cuts 2018 Sugar & Bioenergy EBIT View to $40M-$60M

More notable recent Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is Ambev Stock Due for a Strong Comeback? – Investorplace.com” on March 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks Under $5 to Buy for Fall – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ambev Shares May Have Bottomed Out At $4.00 – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ambev SA (ABEV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ambev S.A.: A Solid Company Facing Headwinds In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 21,322 shares to 237,959 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 343,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,671 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $12.93 million activity. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00M. The insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought 20,000 shares worth $1.05 million. The insider FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01M. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV had bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF) by 8,287 shares to 49,511 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 7,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,077 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gp Llc accumulated 33,070 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance owns 0.13% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 16,108 shares. 83,180 were accumulated by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. 89,634 are held by Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corp. Fiera Capital Corporation holds 44,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lederer And Inv Counsel Ca reported 30,130 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Bronson Point Management Ltd Com invested in 40,000 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Asset One Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 469,743 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 34,953 shares. Cohen & Steers holds 71,586 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 81,643 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.03% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) reported 0% stake.