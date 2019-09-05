Glovista Investments Raised Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position by $340,000; Market Valuation Rose; Kemnay Advisory Services Has Lowered Its Target (TGT) Holding by $311,760; Market Value Rose

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 3,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 13,648 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 17,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $108.77. About 3.11M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target Sales Get Lift From Remodels but Spending Squeezes Margins; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought; 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Same-Store Sales Surpass Expectations; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 15/03/2018 – Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target’s Outlook Has Been Revised to Stable From Negative; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Expand Same-Day Delivery in Kentucky

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 10,050 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 2.22 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.79 million for 23.24 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Big-box retailers erase some recession anxiety – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Rally Continues As Trade Talks Set – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Target Has a Plan to Stop Tariffs From Impacting Prices – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big payoff for Target for small strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Coming To A Target Near You: Mini Disney Stores – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 146,161 shares to 292,825 shares, valued at $34.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 18,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Do JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley Agree On Colgate-Palmolive’s Target Price? – Forbes” published on August 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,397 were accumulated by Cls Investments Ltd Company. Monetary Mngmt Group Inc accumulated 9,350 shares. Spears Abacus Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% stake. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.14% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Bessemer Gru Incorporated owns 1.83M shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Cognios Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 59,732 shares. Everett Harris Ca owns 1.03M shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 1.63 million shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability invested in 697,347 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Hamel Associate has 17,925 shares. Greatmark Inv Prtnrs owns 5,042 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 21,133 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Security Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 17,491 shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited Co, Ohio-based fund reported 28,197 shares. Parkside Bancorporation & stated it has 4,716 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 343,738 shares to 8,671 shares, valued at $487,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 683,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,262 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EIDO).