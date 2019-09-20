Glovista Investments Position in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) Trimmed by $417,067 as Market Value Were Volatile; Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) Valuation Declined While Nuance Investments Has Trimmed Position

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) by 57.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 59,581 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 44,225 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $337,000, down from 103,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $386.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.85. About 69,939 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) by 63.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 243,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 141,547 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.41 million, down from 384,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $68.36. About 208,344 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD)

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 8 investors sold PMM shares while 10 reduced holdings. only 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 3.49% less from 5.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Advisers Ltd reported 0.01% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Van Eck Associates reported 0.01% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Citigroup Inc stated it has 17,791 shares. City Of London Investment Mngmt Company Ltd reported 0.05% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Pnc Grp stated it has 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn stated it has 91,056 shares. Glovista Invs Limited Liability owns 44,225 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 602,684 shares. 20,000 were reported by Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited. Inv Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 126,094 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Raymond James & Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 427,947 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 500 shares. Goodwin Daniel L, a Illinois-based fund reported 101,112 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). National Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.1% or 124,637 shares.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $307.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (ECH) by 16,382 shares to 37,174 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 58,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 524,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EPOL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold SSD shares while 71 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 39.03 million shares or 0.12% more from 38.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 15,000 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.01% stake. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0% or 77,754 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 8,946 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Whittier invested in 0.12% or 61,683 shares. Invesco reported 67,260 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc accumulated 1.16M shares. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated owns 8,510 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 5,833 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walthausen And Co Ltd has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Amalgamated Bancshares reported 8,413 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 27,403 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 31,391 shares. Voya Management Ltd reported 0.07% stake.