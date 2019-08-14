Glovista Investments Position in Ambev Sa (ABEV) Has Raised as Stock Value Rose; Cenovus Energy (CVE) Position Has Raised by First Eagle Investment Management Llc

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 4.41M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The hedge fund held 26.11 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226.63 million, up from 21.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.99% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $8.28. About 1.19M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW PER SHARE LOSS $0.03; 26/04/2018 – CONOCO SEES CENOVUS STAKE AS ‘UNDERVALUED,’ NOT READY TO SELL; 22/03/2018 – Cenovus provides first-quarter operational update; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR C$0.61, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.16; 22/03/2018 – Oil Sands Pipeline Shortage Takes Toll as Cenovus Cuts Output; 22/03/2018 – Canada’s Cenovus Energy sees higher oil sands production; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS CLEARWATER SALE PROCESS PROCEEDING; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS RAMPED OIL SANDS PRODUCTION BACK UP IN LATE MARCH; 16/03/2018 – Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 637.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 78,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 91,364 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, up from 12,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $4.735. About 8.43M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 27/03/2018 – AMBEV S.A. GRANTS FAVORABLE OPINION FOR AROSUCO DEAL HOLDER OK; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 15/05/2018 – AMBEV NAMES FERNANDO MOMMENSOHN TENNENBAUM CFO; 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video)

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 8,817 shares to 874,865 shares, valued at $176.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (Call) (NYSE:BLL) by 533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

