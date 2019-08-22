Glovista Investments Lowered Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) as Stock Value Declined; Algert Global Has Boosted Holding in Conns (CONN) by $377,696

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 85.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 164,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 27,675 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 192,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 1.50M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Conns Inc (CONN) by 118.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 17,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% . The hedge fund held 31,668 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $724,000, up from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Conns Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $642.91M market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $20.14. About 162,289 shares traded. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 38.55% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $420.4 MLN VS $432.8 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 M Credit Facility; 18/04/2018 – Conn’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2019, CO PLANS TO OPEN BETWEEN FIVE AND NINE NEW STORES IN EXISTING STATES; 28/03/2018 – American Greed First Look: ‘Conn’s Job’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Conn’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONN); 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Conn’s Receivables Funding 2017-A; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Rev $420.4M; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED & RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $175.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Indl Technologies In (NYSE:AIT) by 52,941 shares to 23,980 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Modine Mfg Co (NYSE:MOD) by 32,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,904 shares, and cut its stake in Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CONN shares while 24 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 7.11% more from 21.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Product Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 66,578 shares. Bogle Invest Management LP De has 43,623 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 26,117 shares. Rothschild And Com Asset Management Us Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 64,795 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 0.02% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Bridgeway Capital Management Inc invested in 195,700 shares. Portolan Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.88% or 374,565 shares. Us National Bank De holds 134 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 0% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 51,756 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Inc owns 11,280 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 192,060 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 10,246 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 1,293 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. HAWORTH JAMES H bought $39,565 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) on Wednesday, June 5. 26,600 shares valued at $453,184 were bought by MARTIN BOB L on Tuesday, June 4. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider Miller Norman bought $200,358. $179,729 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) was bought by Saunders William E Jr. 3,000 shares valued at $50,880 were bought by Shein Oded on Thursday, June 6.