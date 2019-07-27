Glovista Investments Lowered Its Holding in Ares Cap (ARCC) by $362,474 as Shares Rose; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Rose, Choate Investment Advisors Upped Holding

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 19.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 10,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,763 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, up from 51,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 21,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,959 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, down from 259,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 1.03M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 14,311 shares to 74,051 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 17,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,075 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN).

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $187.57 million for 10.35 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

