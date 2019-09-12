Glovista Investments Lifted Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position by $1.46 Million; Stock Value Declined; Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Lowered Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $97.61 Million

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 135.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 37,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 65,105 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55 million, up from 27,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.03. About 2.94 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 62.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 1.74M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.97M, down from 2.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.47% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.21. About 14.45M shares traded or 3.46% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on China; 15/03/2018 – Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One Named 2018 CARE Award Finalist; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APIs Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 06/03/2018 – Romanian firm emerges as leader in automating business tasks; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 06/03/2018 – IT Convergence and lnspyrus Sign Global Partnership Agreement to Deliver Next-Gen Invoice Automation to Drive Finance Transformation; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Al Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Semiconductor Companies Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TSMC beats Q2 after June strength – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Viacom, Yeti And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo! Finance News” with publication date: December 09, 2018.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $307.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr by 36,835 shares to 257,620 shares, valued at $7.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SJNK) by 173,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 785,439 shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle EPS in-line, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dividend Stocks with Large Share Buybacks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $9.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 2.11 million shares to 2.15M shares, valued at $122.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 21,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.48 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 29,653 were accumulated by First Mercantile. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 325,246 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Pension Ser, a Korea-based fund reported 3.21M shares. Moreover, Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Advisor Partners Ltd Co stated it has 83,456 shares. 37,287 are held by Jennison Ltd Co. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru Lp stated it has 1.89% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cubic Asset Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,215 shares. Conning stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Blue Capital holds 0.15% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 5,199 shares. Paloma Prns Communications has 1.4% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Citadel Advisors Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cambridge Advisors reported 10,150 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 14,202 were reported by South Texas Money Management Ltd. The California-based Stonebridge Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 3.62% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).