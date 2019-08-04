Glovista Investments Lifted Its Stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by $315,884 as Market Value Rose; Carlson Capital Management Increases Position in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96 million shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon gallops into the Kentucky Derby; 19/03/2018 – Shoptalk 2018: Amazon Go Execs Talk Cashier-less Stores; 24/05/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa Eavesdropped and Shared the Conversation: Report; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the post office is losing billions because of Amazon, but it’s a lot more complicated; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 16/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 23/03/2018 – Nicholas Carlson: SCOOP: Whole Foods is slashing marketing jobs in its latest post-Amazon push to cut costs; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Discounts to Expand Payment System (Video); 15/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion: Slicing and Dicing the Assortment; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is making another stab at luring new customers to Whole Foods by making its prices more affordable. Soon Amazon Prime customers will get a 10% discount on sale items at Whole Foods

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 637.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 78,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 91,364 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, up from 12,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 19.84M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc by 33,583 shares to 110,886 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etfis Ser Tr I by 89,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,448 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (THD).

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 3,260 shares to 37,604 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,057 were reported by Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc. Stillwater Capital Advisors Lc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas holds 3.5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 24,470 shares. Hl Financial Lc invested in 4,803 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Apg Asset Nv reported 940,620 shares or 2.74% of all its holdings. Gilman Hill Asset reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Valinor Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 58,132 shares for 5.42% of their portfolio. Horizon Investments Llc reported 1,777 shares. Hanseatic Management Service has invested 3.91% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gladius Cap LP owns 6,574 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Churchill Management Corporation holds 0.46% or 9,633 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Co holds 0% or 194 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc holds 407 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Cullinan holds 3,513 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).