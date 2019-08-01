Glovista Investments Increased Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake by $340,000; Strategic Advisors Decreased Holding in Citigroup (C) by $581,622

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 9,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 27,319 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 36,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $69.21. About 8.03 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – MOVES-Citi Private Bank appoints Thomas Steffen as senior private banker; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 03/05/2018 – TELADOC INC TDOC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $45; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY EQUITY MARKETS REVENUES OF $1.1 BLN INCREASED 38%; 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Citi Private Bank names Thomas Schlaus Zurich team leader; 21/05/2018 – YY Announces the Appointment of the Successor Depositary Bank for its Sponsored ADR Program; 14/05/2018 – Former Citigroup CEO Vikram Pandit Makes $100 Million Investment in Credit-Card Startup; 20/03/2018 – Libor-OIS Blowout Has Citigroup Eyeing More Negative Effects; 13/03/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 06/04/2018 – HALFORDS GROUP PLC HFD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 10,050 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $71.94. About 1.76M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 343,738 shares to 8,671 shares, valued at $487,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 55,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,700 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corporation Mi invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Taurus Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 191,355 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins stated it has 18,882 shares. Duff And Phelps Investment holds 0.01% or 9,460 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel holds 0.2% or 98,876 shares in its portfolio. 717,500 are held by Korea. Tortoise Inv Limited Liability Com accumulated 5,094 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Symons Capital Management Inc holds 79,790 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl invested in 38,745 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Hamilton Point Invest Ltd has 1.22% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 40,015 shares. 25,434 were reported by Piedmont Advsrs. Moreover, M Hldgs Incorporated has 1.01% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Savant Cap Limited Liability stated it has 9,543 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc invested in 0.03% or 2,333 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.69 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aegon Nv Cap (NYSE:AEG) by 19,800 shares to 40,600 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 400 Mid Cap (MDYG) by 7,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Trust reported 0.93% stake. Family Mgmt Corp holds 50,249 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa accumulated 0.27% or 25,443 shares. Kcm Investment Advsrs Llc invested in 8,089 shares. New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kings Point Capital Mgmt accumulated 625 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 794 shares in its portfolio. Ulysses Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 429,900 shares. White Elm Capital Ltd Liability holds 255,130 shares. Birmingham Capital Mgmt Company Incorporated Al has invested 0.4% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mount Vernon Assocs Md invested in 2.03% or 21,417 shares. Lipe And Dalton holds 9,605 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. 8,641 are held by Mercer Cap Advisers. Telemus Cap Llc holds 15,535 shares. Endurance Wealth has invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).