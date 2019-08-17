Glovista Investments Increased Its Ambev Sa (ABEV) Position by $315,884; Shares Rose; Theleme Partners Llp Upped Holding in United Technologies (UTX) by $4.48 Million as Stock Value Declined

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 637.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 78,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 91,364 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, up from 12,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7. About 20.91M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 15/05/2018 – AMBEV NAMES FERNANDO MOMMENSOHN TENNENBAUM CFO; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 953,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.83 million, up from 918,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.42M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr by 36,164 shares to 294,455 shares, valued at $7.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 53,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,424 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (THD).

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.37M shares to 6.75 million shares, valued at $288.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 560,000 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. The Kentucky-based Alphamark has invested 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wealthcare Mngmt accumulated 165 shares. Iberiabank Corporation reported 0.56% stake. Etrade Management Lc reported 0.04% stake. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has 0.34% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,000 shares. Argi Inv Service Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 2,698 shares. Horan Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.16% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The New York-based Lvw Advisors Ltd has invested 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 922,612 shares. Moore Capital Management LP owns 105,000 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W Incorporated Ca owns 0.04% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,634 shares. Grimes invested in 12,519 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Stadion Money Mgmt Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Inc owns 27,495 shares.

