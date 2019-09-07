Glovista Investments Holds Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL); Cantillon Capital Management Stake in Zoetis (ZTS) Has Lowered by $1.90 Million

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 10,050 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $74.7. About 2.11M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 18,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The hedge fund held 3.78 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380.88M, down from 3.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $128.43. About 1.64M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ILF) by 95,539 shares to 97,856 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etfis Ser Tr I by 89,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,448 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $419.55M for 36.08 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

