Glovista Investments Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Has Upped as Shares Declined; Hawkeye Capital Management Position in Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Decreased by $3.80 Million as Shares Declined

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 135.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 37,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 65,105 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55M, up from 27,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $46.37. About 2.84M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 64.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc sold 126,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 70,511 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 197,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $974.51M market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 136,446 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GBX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 27.61 million shares or 8.71% less from 30.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 4,273 shares stake. United Svcs Automobile Association invested in 19,756 shares or 0% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Ww Inc has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Ftb Advisors Inc accumulated 335 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 50,269 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 78,037 shares. 24,112 were accumulated by Amer Gp. Prudential owns 59,056 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 353 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mgmt Llc owns 193,542 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Next Group Inc invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). 237,316 were reported by Ameriprise Finance Inc. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Co holds 26,775 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group reported 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Axa stated it has 8,100 shares.

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $79.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 129,219 shares to 396,586 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:GBX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “KeyBanc Upgrades Greenbrier Companies (GBX) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Analysts await The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.39 EPS, up 73.75% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.8 per share. GBX’s profit will be $45.15 million for 5.40 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.18% EPS growth.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $307.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MCHI) by 148,357 shares to 491,264 shares, valued at $29.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWY) by 17,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,662 shares, and cut its stake in Western Asst Mngd Mun Fd Inc (MMU).