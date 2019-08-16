Glovista Investments Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Cut by $6.58 Million as Share Price Declined; Trupanion (TRUP) Valuation Declined While Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Increased Stake by $663,552

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 85.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 164,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 27,675 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 192,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.86. About 7.23M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc (TRUP) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 20,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The hedge fund held 212,541 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 191,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $29.19. About 253,027 shares traded or 13.01% up from the average. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $318.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MCHI) by 111,827 shares to 639,621 shares, valued at $39.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 78,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND).

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 16,616 shares to 16,848 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 30,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,451 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).