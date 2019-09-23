Glovista Investments Holding in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) Has Cut as Valuation Were Volatile; Fort Point Capital Partners Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $948,393

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) by 57.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 59,581 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 44,225 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $337,000, down from 103,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $386.25 million market cap company. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $7.85. It is down 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 501 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,567 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97 million, up from 1,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.38. About 2.18 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multibillion-dollar contract: White House; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces Micro Excelerite® Capsules now on Amazon.com; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO ARE NEGOTIATING “SOME KIND OF PARTNERSHIP” IN BRAZIL INVOLVING VIA VAREJO -NEWSPAPER O GLOBO; 03/04/2018 – “Slowly over time you will use Amazon as your retail search engine rather than Google,” DeGroote told CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Amazon’s cloud business is now releasing numbers that show something important about its customer base: loyalty; 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa—An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 02/04/2018 – Amazon is narrowing down its choices for the next HQ2; 06/03/2018 – DeePhi Tech Showcases Speech Recognition Engine on Amazon Web Services; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may make an offer to buy Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart. via @cnbctech

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 8 investors sold PMM shares while 10 reduced holdings. only 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 3.49% less from 5.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cls Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Pnc Ser Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Envestnet Asset Inc invested in 290,813 shares or 0% of the stock. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 0.02% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 10,310 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 138,827 shares. Twin Focus Capital Ptnrs Ltd Co invested in 0.2% or 61,893 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0% or 3,052 shares. Creative Planning owns 24,349 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 11,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 91,056 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has 975 shares for 0% of their portfolio. City Holdg holds 0% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Robinson Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Cambridge Rech Advsr Inc reported 0% stake. Asset Mngmt accumulated 124,637 shares.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $307.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (ECH) by 16,382 shares to 37,174 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

More important recent Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Apergy UNBRIDLED ESP Systems Installs Permanent Magnet Motor Powered by its SMARTEN Variable Speed Drive – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Putnam Investments to Hold Webcasts for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire”, Businesswire.com published: “Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Putnam Investments Announces Final Results of Tender Offer for Auction Rate Preferred Securities of Two Municipal Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” with publication date: August 10, 2017.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on April 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Amazon Now Owns a Piece of the Crown Jewel of Regional Sports Networks – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney Gives Amazon the Cold Shoulder – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Looks Like a Buy Heading into Q1 2019 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 04, 2019.