Glovista Investments Holding in Ares Cap (ARCC) Trimmed as Stock Value Rose; Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Stake Held by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 154.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 19,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,513 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $859,000, up from 12,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $24.1. About 3.06M shares traded or 56.30% up from the average. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC HZNP.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.17 BLN TO $1.2 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issued Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering Ravicti Oral Liquid; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE TO $390 MLN TO $415 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita Iyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Canada probes Horizon Pharma over efforts to boost sales of a rare disease drug; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance and Announces New Company Operating Structure to Enhance Focus on Rare Diseases; 06/03/2018 Horizon Pharma plc Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 12/04/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Named No. 1 Biopharma Company to Work for by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita lyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 21,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,959 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, down from 259,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.16. About 923,605 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 29,633 shares to 6,888 shares, valued at $440,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,725 shares, and cut its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr by 9,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $651,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) by 6,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV).