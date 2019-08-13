Glovista Investments Holding In Ambev Sa (ABEV) Was Has Upped; Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Cut Holding in Verisign (VRSN) by $317,112 as Market Value Rose

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 637.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 78,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 91,364 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, up from 12,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.88. About 25.55M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 25.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 1,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, down from 6,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $204. About 437,890 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,360 shares to 4,437 shares, valued at $462,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 25,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,015 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc.

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86M for 42.86 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

