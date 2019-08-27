Glovista Investments Has Trimmed Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holding by $6.58 Million; Hap Trading Has Upped Holding in Electronic Arts (Put) (EA) as Market Valuation Declined

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 85.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 164,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 27,675 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 192,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 5.50 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (Put) (EA) by 395.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 134,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 168,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, up from 33,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $94.38. About 2.92M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 115,540 shares to 158,858 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 6,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks: U.S. Futures Extend Gains as Recession Fears Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “GlobalFoundries sues its largest competitor for patent infringement – Albany Business Review” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why ASML Holding Rose 10.4% in July – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 19,470 shares to 10,240 shares, valued at $342,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqiyi Inc by 22,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,797 shares, and cut its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT).

