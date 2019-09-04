Glovista Investments Has Raised Its Stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $340,000; Lynch & Associates Stake in Kimberly (KMB) Has Raised by $305,778 as Market Valuation Rose

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 2,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 17,667 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 15,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $141.51. About 1.53M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Net Sales Up 2% To Up 3%; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 10,050 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.31. About 1.96 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference

